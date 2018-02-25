Kim Cattrall Mourns Late Brother Christopher at His Memorial Service

Kim Cattrall is mourning the death of her brother.

The Sex and the City star took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her later brother, Christopher, at his memorial service. Christopher was found dead on his property in Blackfalds, Canada earlier this month.

"Thank you to St Cuthbert’s Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today," she wrote. "Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father, & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo."

Cattrall revealed her brother had died on Feb. 4, just hours after telling fans that he had been missing for days. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote on Instagram. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

The 61-year-old actress later thanked fans and her Sex and the City colleagues for their messages of support, but on Feb. 10, changed her tune, calling out her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker for reaching out. "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Cattrall and Parker's feud had been growing over the last few months after Cattrall refused to do a third Sex and the City movie and said that Parker and the rest of their co-stars were never friends.

Find out more in the video below.

