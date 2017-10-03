Kim Cattrall Says Sarah Jessica Parker 'Could Have Been Nicer' Over 'Sex and the City 3' Shutdown
Kim Cattrall insists she's not solely responsible for the shutdown of Sex and the City 3.
According to the Daily Mail , during an interview taped on Monday with Piers Morgan for ITV's Life Stories, the 61-year-old star addressed the news that the highly anticipated sequel was a no-go and also shared her thoughts on Sarah Jessica Parker's comments about the franchise coming to an end.
Cattrall insisted that she's been saying all along that there wouldn't and shouldn't be a SATC 3 movie. "At this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year," she noted.
In January, she did tell ET, "I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete."
The Daily Mail reports that Cattrall also wasn't too pleased that Parker claimed there was already a script in place for the third movie, which Kristin Davis further corroborated in a Facebook post last week.
"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer," she expressed to Morgan. "I really think she could have been nicer."
The actress added, "I don’t know what her issue is, I never have."
Cattrall went on to scoff at the idea that she was ever considering doing a third SATC. "The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no," she insisted, further denying that there were any contract negotiations. "I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."
She further declared, "This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now."
While Cattrall doesn't want to be part of another SATC sequel, she's not opposed to her co-stars signing on to make another one. "I want them to make the movie, if that’s what they want to do. It’s a great part," she said of her character. "I played it past the finish line and then some and I loved it and another actress should play it."
She continued, "Maybe they could make it an African American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones -- or bring in another character. ...This is what I really believe that this franchise needs, another point of view and this could be it."
Parker clearly has a difference of opinion about a third SATC movie, as she told ET last November that "it would be amazing" to play Carrie Bradshaw again.
ET reached out to Parker's reps regarding Cattrall's recent comments, but they had no comment.
Here's more of our exclusive interview with the 52-year-old actress.