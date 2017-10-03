Kim Cattrall Says Sarah Jessica Parker 'Could Have Been Nicer' Over 'Sex and the City 3' Shutdown

Cattrall insisted that she's been saying all along that there wouldn't and shouldn't be a SATC 3 movie. "At this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year," she noted.

In January, she did tell ET, "I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete."