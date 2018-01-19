Kim Cattrall Shares Who She Thinks Should Replace Her as Samantha in 'Sex and the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker has jokingly been offering up suggestions as to who should portray Samantha Jones if there ever were to be a third Sex and the City movie -- and now her former co-star is also sharing her wish list of actresses fit to take on her vivacious role.

After Parker appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and teased that the "sexual beast" of a talk show host should play Samantha, Kim Cattrall -- who portrayed Samantha on both the SATC TV series and the two movies -- tweeted that she wasn't opposed to this casting decision.

"She’d be fabulous! 👍👍" Cattrall wrote, endorsing DeGeneres.

The 61-year-old actress then listed other stars that she thinks would be right to replace her.

"I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️," she tweeted. "But then there are the goddesses @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara. So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!"

I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️. But then there are the goddess’s @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own! https://t.co/ZYRRBWh6QD — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) January 19, 2018

While Kristin Davis -- who portrayed the SATC character Charlotte York -- told ET that she was still hopeful for a third movie, Parker -- who played Carrie Bradshaw in the beloved TV show-turned-movies -- is adamant that the franchise is over.

"No, no. I struggle with it because it's a bit sad, but I think one must keep these things in perspective," the 52-year-old actress told ET at the 2018 Golden Globes when asked what it would take to make a SATC 3 without Cattrall. "I have a lot of incredible memories, singular memories, that are shared among those four women, and I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. ... I forever love having had that time with those women."

Meanwhile, Cattrall has given her reasons for not returning for a third movie. Here's a look at what she's said about not reprising her role as Samantha:

