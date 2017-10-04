Kim Kardashian Absolutely Loses It During Mexican Vacation Over An Unflattering Bikini Pic
Kim Kardashian West isn't a fan of seeing bad photos of herself online.
In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star freaks out during her private vacation in Mexico when her assistant, Stephanie Sheppard, shows her a series of unflattering bikini pics taken by paparazzi.
"Like, I don't get it!" the mother of two exclaims. "Like, I literally don't look like this!"
Kim tells Stephanie that she's "already having this anxiety attack" over heightened security following her traumatizing experience in Paris, France, last October, when she was robbed at gunpoint.
"I'm already just on high alert, and now paparazzi's found us," she continues. "I'm doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible and then you take pictures. And if they're not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that's OK is so frustrating."
Angry that her day was ruined by the release of the pics, Kim eventually heads back inside the house and grabs her phone.
"I need to untag myself in everything," she says. "I'm literally going to go back inside and just start untagging."
