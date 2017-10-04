Kim Kardashian Absolutely Loses It During Mexican Vacation Over An Unflattering Bikini Pic

Kim Kardashian West isn't a fan of seeing bad photos of herself online.

In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old reality star freaks out during her private vacation in Mexico when her assistant, Stephanie Sheppard, shows her a series of unflattering bikini pics taken by paparazzi.

"Like, I don't get it!" the mother of two exclaims. "Like, I literally don't look like this!"

Kim tells Stephanie that she's "already having this anxiety attack" over heightened security following her traumatizing experience in Paris, France, last October, when she was robbed at gunpoint.