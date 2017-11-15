Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3, Says North Is ‘So Excited’

Whoops! Kim Kardashian West revealed she’s having a baby girl very soon. The 37-year-old reality star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she let slip that she was having a second girl.

“My daughter thinks she’s really tricky,” Kim said of 4-year-old North West. “We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, ‘You know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it.’ So people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day. She said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of the toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all OK for baby sister.’”

When host DeGeneres pointed out that Kim had revealed the baby’s gender, the KKW Beauty creator smiled and laughed.