Kim Kardashian Addresses Aaliyah Costume Backlash, Says 'We Don't See Color In My Home'

Kim Kardashian West's Aaliyah Halloween costume came from a place of "love and respect" -- no matter what anyone else thinks.

The 37-year-old reality star addressed the backlash over the costume on her app on Friday, explaining to those who thought her costume was in poor taste that she was trying to dress "as a woman whom I will always admire."

"When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah," Kardashian wrote of the singer, who tragically died in 2001 plane crash when she was 22 years old. "The look was inspired by what she wore in her 'Try Again' music video. I wore a custom bra top and J Brand leather pants. Ariel Tejada did my makeup and Chris Appleton did my hair."

"Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone," she continued. "When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire.