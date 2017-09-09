Kim Kardashian Addresses Surrogate Reports After Complaining She Looks 'Kind of Pregnant' on Snapchat
What baby No. 3?
Kim Kardashian played coy on rumors that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child while walking the red carpet at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.
The 36-year-old reality star, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate, stunned in a shimmering, vintage Versace dress on the red carpet -- but wouldn't confirm if her family is expanding.
"We haven't confirmed anything, so I don't know where you guys are hearing all of this from," she told ET, just hours after complaining she looked "kind of pregnant" on Snapchat.
"F**k you guys, the sheerness of these pants really made my stomach look kind of pregnant," she said while checking herself out in the mirror. "But I'm not."
A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told ET on Wednesday that she and her husband support the "privacy" of their surrogate -- and that they're making sure she has whatever she needs during her pregnancy.
"Kim and Kanye wouldn’t make any wild demands -- they just want a healthy pregnancy," the source noted.
"This was always the plan. After the complications with the other pregnancies they knew they wanted to go the surrogacy route for the next baby," the source continued. "They took their time finding the right woman to carry their baby and of course they are being very hands-on during this process."
