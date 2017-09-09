Kim Kardashian Addresses Surrogate Reports After Complaining She Looks 'Kind of Pregnant' on Snapchat

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told ET on Wednesday that she and her husband support the "privacy" of their surrogate -- and that they're making sure she has whatever she needs during her pregnancy.

"Kim and Kanye wouldn’t make any wild demands -- they just want a healthy pregnancy," the source noted.

"This was always the plan. After the complications with the other pregnancies they knew they wanted to go the surrogacy route for the next baby," the source continued. "They took their time finding the right woman to carry their baby and of course they are being very hands-on during this process."

