Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban Debut Epic Sonny and Cher Halloween Costume -- See the Pics!

Kim Kardashian is Cher!

After teasing fans on social media, the 37-year-old reality star finally debuted her “HallowKKWeen” costume on Friday night.

Kardashian once again channeled her idol, Cher, while Jonathan Cheban stepped in as Sonny.

“Here’s a hint… #HallowKKWeen,” she captioned a pic of a long black wig Friday evening, before revealing her and Cheban’s “inspo for the night.”