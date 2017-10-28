Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban Debut Epic Sonny and Cher Halloween Costume -- See the Pics!
Kim Kardashian is Cher!
After teasing fans on social media, the 37-year-old reality star finally debuted her “HallowKKWeen” costume on Friday night.
Kardashian once again channeled her idol, Cher, while Jonathan Cheban stepped in as Sonny.
“Here’s a hint… #HallowKKWeen,” she captioned a pic of a long black wig Friday evening, before revealing her and Cheban’s “inspo for the night.”
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Has ‘Armenian Style’ Birthday Dinner With Kanye West and Her Family: Pics!
Hours later, Kardashian emerged looking like Cher’s carbon copy, lip syncing to the icon’s songs, including "Believe" and "I Got You Babe," as Cheban goofed off in the background.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free During Beverly Hills Workout -- See the Pic!
Kardashian and Cheban headed to the annual Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party, where the reality star opened up to ET about her costume, saying that Cher is her "idol" and that the get-up was perfect for a '70s themed party.
“@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 🎃You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister💋Dream Of India Is Perfect 4U, & @BobMackie at his best,” Cher raved on Twitter Saturday morning, as Kardashian replied, “I love you so much!!!”
This isn’t the first time Kardashian has dressed up as Cher. The mother of two posed in a Cher-inspired photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar Arabia -- which earned praise from Cher herself.
See more in the video below.