Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Look Flawless at Ellen DeGeneres' Star-Studded Bday Bash: Pics!

The birthday festivities continued for Ellen DeGeneres over the weekend, culminating with a star-studded party on Saturday night.

The television host turned 60 years old on Jan. 26, and a slew of celebrities joined her in celebrating the milestone birthday -- creating memories and striking poses in the on-site photo booth.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West dominated the booth, snapping photos with several famous friends. "Mom & dad," said one photo of the couple, with Kim, 37, dressed in a chocolate brown lace-up dress and Kanye, 40, clad in a gray suit jacket.

They posed in another snap with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, with the former cradling her baby bump in a chic red dress.

"Squad celebrating @theellenshow birthday!" Kim wrote.

Another shot of the couple featured friend and actress Olivia Munn, alongside the caption, "Family."

Munn struck several silly poses with party-goers, including Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Aniston. She jokingly captioned a series of snaps which led with the Kim-and-Kanye pic, "Happy BIRTHDAY ELLEN! Love, The KimYunns."

A very pregnant Teigen also took to Instagram to share several photo of her and Legend. Wrote the model and Lip Sync Battle co-host, "Happy birthday, @theellenshow! This is a full length of me and John!"

Another A-list guest? Jennifer Lopez, who stunned in a black mini-dress.

Ellen's birthday week has been filled with surprises, including gifts and tributes from Justin Timberlake, Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard. But perhaps the most special gift of all was from the comedian's wife of nine years, Portia De Rossi, on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It's your 60th birthday and this gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about," Portia, 45, explained. "Not just now, but what you've always cared about."

Following a few more words, Portia cut to a video of her talking about Ellen's hero, Dian Fossey, and her dedication to animals. "So, for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund," she revealed, bringing her wife to tears. "Ellen, you will carry on Dian's legacy by giving them a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas."

Watch below for Ellen's emotional response.

