Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Expecting a Baby Girl

Four-year-old North West and her 1-year-old brother, Saint, are soon going to be playing with a new baby sister.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl, according to multiplereports.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 40-year-old Life of Pablo artist turned to surrogacy for their third baby after Kardashian struggled with her first two pregnancies, which were rife with dangerous complications and ended up being incredibly taxing on her body.