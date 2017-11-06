Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Sell Their Bel-Air Mansion for $17.8 Million

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have sold their Bel-Air, California, mansion for $17.8 million.

The pair bought the sprawling one-acre home for $9 million in 2013. As well as transforming its Mediterranean style to a more modern minimal feel, they also repositioned the pool, added extra rooms and installed the biggest type of glass windows in California.

"They did a complete makeover on the house and it really represents Kim and Kanye and where they are in their life right now," Million Dollar Listing realtor Josh Altman, who conducted the sale, tells ET. "It's very artistic, very minimalist. It's almost like walking through a museum."

The buyer is entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton, who is moving to Los Angeles as she focuses on her singing career.