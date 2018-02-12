Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Newborn Daughter Gets Personalized Gifts From the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have welcomed Chicago West! The newest member of the Kardashian-West clan got some very appropriate merchandise from the Chicago Bulls over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian shared the photos on her Instagram Stories of the tiny Chicago jersey with a number one, a Bulls bib, and a Bulls sweatshirt.

“Thank you @chicagobulls,” she captioned the photo.

Probably even more excited is little Chicago’s dad, Kanye West, who grew up in the Windy City. The couple welcomed their third child via surrogate in mid-January.

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner shared the first footage of her newborn niece in a video documenting her own pregnancy. In the clip, Kim announces that they’ve decided to name the little girl “Chicago,” which Kylie declares she “loves.”

The Chicago Bulls gave Kim Kardashian some merchandise for newborn Chicago West. pic.twitter.com/PGtczH2gRl — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 11, 2018

While Chicago hasn’t made an official debut on her famous mom’s social media page, her older sister, North West, certainly made a splash last week she took a topless photo of Kardashian.

For more from the racy pic, watch the clip below!

