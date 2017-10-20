Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Staff Car Burglarized at Bel-Air Home

A source close to Kim tells ET that the car belonged to a staff member (not Kim or Kanye) and was parked at the end of the driveway. The thief tried to take something from the car, but took off after the person was startled by multiple security guards with guns drawn.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, a person from Kim and Kanye's staff was hit by the thief, and everything was caught on surveillance cameras. The outlet also reports that the suspect never entered the home, but trashed the cars that were parked at the end of the driveway.

ET has reached out to Kim's rep for comment.



The home of Kim and Kanye's neighbor, comedian Kathy Griffin, was also hit by a burglar early Friday morning. A source tells ET that a car was broken into and the items that were inside the car were taken. The source said the burglar dropped the items that they took from the car in front of Griffin’s home when they were making a run for it as eight cops from the LAPD arrived to the gated community.



The source adds that Griffin was not home at the time of the break in, as she's traveling internationally.

-- Reporting by Steve Wilks and Brendon Geoffrion