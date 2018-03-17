Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Help Re-Open South Los Angeles Community Center -- See the Pics!

The Watts Community Center has gone through quite the revival.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, spent their Friday with residents of the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, to celebrate the grand opening of the Watts Empowerment Center, an extension of the area's Community Center, which was at risk of shutting down before raising over $90 thousand dollars in donations with additional help from the Kardashian/ Jenner family.

"Hey guys, this has been such an honor for me and my family, Kim and Kourtney, we're all so delighted to be with you guys today," said Kris, before she and her daughters helped to cut the ribbon and officially open the new establishment. "This is such an honor to help even in such a small way, and make sure this training center and gym never get shut down again."

Kim, who was dressed down at the event in gray bike shorts, also addressed members of the community, saying, "Thank you guys all so much for welcoming us into your community, and we're so proud that you guys get to see all the amazing things my mom and Corey have done to set up this center. I hope you guys enjoy it."

See their speeches below.

On social media, fans snapped pictures with the reality TV family, where there was a jovial atmosphere despite all the rain clouds in the sky.

Kourtney shared a sweet pic to her own social media, showcasing a young child looking (way, way) up to the basket on the center's court. Hopefully, that shot went in!

instagram.com/kourtneykardash

Good to see the family using their platform to help ensure this positive establishment will continue to open its doors to the people of Watts.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares New Pic of Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Tradition She Didn’t Do for ‘Over a Decade’ After Her Dad Died

Kim Kardashian Sizzles in All-White Look With Mom Kris Jenner: Pics!

Related Gallery