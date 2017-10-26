Kim Kardashian Announces New Fragrance, Talks Wearing a Girdle When She Wants to 'Slim' Her Waist Out
Fans can now smell like Kim Kardashian! The 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul announced her new KKW Fragrance, tweeting out the black and white promo image of herself pulling her top down.
“KKW FRAGRANCE campaign by Mert & Marcus launching November 15 http://kkwfragrance.com,” she wrote.
Kardashian gave fans some insight into her new scents in a new interview with W magazine, saying that a woman should smell like, “My new Crystal Gardenia fragrance.”
She also talked about one of her weight loss tips, saying, “Wear a girdle or waist trainer! I wore them a lot after I had my babies. I will even workout in them when I want to slim my waist out.”
MORE: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body on Remote Birthday Getaway Trip to Utah
The mother of two is currently staying in shape while awaiting the arrival of her third child via surrogate. And though she hasn’t opened up about her Halloween plans, Kardashian has a history of rocking some bold looks.
Watch the video below to see her best costumes ever!