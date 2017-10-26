Kim Kardashian Announces New Fragrance, Talks Wearing a Girdle When She Wants to 'Slim' Her Waist Out

Fans can now smell like Kim Kardashian! The 37-year-old reality star and makeup mogul announced her new KKW Fragrance, tweeting out the black and white promo image of herself pulling her top down.

“KKW FRAGRANCE campaign by Mert & Marcus launching November 15 http://kkwfragrance.com,” she wrote.

Kardashian gave fans some insight into her new scents in a new interview with W magazine, saying that a woman should smell like, “My new Crystal Gardenia fragrance.”