Kim Kardashian Binges 'This Is Us' After Show Predicts Her Family's Pregnancies, Justin Hartley Approves

Kim Kardashian West is finally watching This Is Us!

The 37-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that she's been checking out the hit NBC drama, five months after the show's famous joke predicting her family's baby news.

This Is Us' season two premiere made headlines in September, after Justin Hartley's character, Kevin, said, "The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere… I promise. They’re like gremlins. By next week there will be like a bazillion more of 'em.” The episode, which was filmed in July, aired just days after ET learned that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were both pregnant, and a couple of weeks after we learned Kim was expecting a baby girl via surrogate.

It seems Kim is just now catching on, tweeting to her followers on Wednesday, "I'm starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good?"

I’m starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2018

Fans of the show quickly gave their endorsement, including Hartley himself.

"I watch it. I think it’s worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning," he tweeted. "A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry...#ThisIsUs."

I watch it. I think it’s worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning. A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry...#ThisIsUshttps://t.co/2tQF554us1 — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) February 22, 2018

While Kim may be late to the This Is Us party, she's in good company. Steph and Ayesha Curry are big fans of the show, as well as Jennifer Lopez, John Mayer and Hillary Clinton.

