Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Mexico, Fears She's Not Safe: Watch the Heartbreaking Moment
Kim Kardashian West is understandably having a hard time traveling after her terrifying robbery in Paris, France, last October.
In a preview of Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim goes on a girls' trip to Mexico for sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday. However, she becomes uneasy once she arrives, and gives her longtime friend, Joe Francis, a call, whose villa they're staying in.
Kim breaks down in tears, and explains why she feels her and her friends and family are now the "biggest target ever."
"I just have anxiety, are you sure it's safe here?" she tearfully asks Francis, as he reassures her.
Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable New Photo of Saint After Confirming Third Baby
"Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head," Kim later explains to the cameras in a confessional. "I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea I was going to end up feeling this way. But it hit me, right as we were getting off the plane, that all of these people at the airport are going to see, you know, 17 or 18 girls, with all of our Chanel bags, and Louis Vuitton this, and it just hit me, like, we're the biggest target ever."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!
In another preview of Sunday's KUWTK, Kim completely loses it during her Mexico getaway when paparazzi post unflattering bikini pics of her.
Watch below: