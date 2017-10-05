Kim Kardashian Breaks Down in Mexico, Fears She's Not Safe: Watch the Heartbreaking Moment

Kim Kardashian West is understandably having a hard time traveling after her terrifying robbery in Paris, France, last October.

In a preview of Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim goes on a girls' trip to Mexico for sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday. However, she becomes uneasy once she arrives, and gives her longtime friend, Joe Francis, a call, whose villa they're staying in.

Kim breaks down in tears, and explains why she feels her and her friends and family are now the "biggest target ever."

"I just have anxiety, are you sure it's safe here?" she tearfully asks Francis, as he reassures her.