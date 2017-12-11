Kim Kardashian Brings Kris Jenner to Tears With Pregnancy News on ‘KUWTK’: Watch!

Another Kardashian grandchild is on the way! On Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her surrogate process and shared the news with her family that she was expecting baby No. 3.

“We’re having a baby!” she squealed to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, on FaceTime. “A girl.”

Momager Kris Jenner had an emotional reaction to the news, tearfully saying, “Kim, I’m so happy for you. It’s just to be able to do that is great. I’m really happy for you.”

The process of finding the right person to carry her future daughter was a difficult one. Kim talked about working with her surrogate, saying, “It was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation. She’s such a nice person. She’s so easy to talk to.”

Prior to the positive pregnancy news, Khloe Kardashian opened up about Kim’s past fertility struggles.

“Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint she had an embryo implanted in her and that embryo did not take. So Kim is super nervous and anxious during this waiting period,” Khloe explained.

Kim dealt with pregnancy complications while carrying both her 4-year-old daughter, North, and 2-year-old son, Saint. She recently opened up to ET about the unique challenges that accompany pregnancy via surrogate.

"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” she told ET’s Keltie Knight. “And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

