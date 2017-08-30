Kim Kardashian Channels Cher in Stunning Photo Shoot, Explains Why She's 'Not Really a Feminist'

"She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her," Kim praises Cher. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then."

The mother of two also opens up about her own celebrity influence, and whether she sees herself as a feminist icon. “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist, but I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist,” Kim says. “To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”