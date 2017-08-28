Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O in Photo Shoot With North West, Talks Raising a Biracial Daughter

Kim Kardashian West's latest photo shoot is receiving mixed reviews from her Twitter followers.

On Monday, the 36-year-old reality star tweeted out the cover of Interview magazine, where she's seen posing with her 4-year-old daughter, North, with the headline declaring: "America's New First Lady." According to Interview, Kim is channeling former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with her teased hair and all-white outfit, complete with gloves and pearls.

As for North, she has her hair pulled back in two buns and is wearing a navy blue dress with a white collar.