Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O in Photo Shoot With North West, Talks Raising a Biracial Daughter
Kim Kardashian West's latest photo shoot is receiving mixed reviews from her Twitter followers.
On Monday, the 36-year-old reality star tweeted out the cover of Interview magazine, where she's seen posing with her 4-year-old daughter, North, with the headline declaring: "America's New First Lady." According to Interview, Kim is channeling former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with her teased hair and all-white outfit, complete with gloves and pearls.
As for North, she has her hair pulled back in two buns and is wearing a navy blue dress with a white collar.
Photographer Steven Klein headed up the photo shoot and shared several other images of Kim posing as a politician's wife alongside her daughter.
Meanwhile, Kim tweeted out a few more pics, including a photo of North asleep in her arms while they both don matching black dresses and white gloves.
The release of the images comes on the same morning that Kim guest co-hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a day after the MTV Video Music Awards.
Two years ago around this time, Kim's husband, Kanye West, declared at the VMAs that he planned on running for president in 2020 and these images could be in response to that announcement.
However, not all of Kim's social media followers are in support of her replicating Jackie O's style, and she's also received some criticism for her darker skin in the photos.
"Instead of using this as an avenue to show that we are racially diverse but still one, they darkened Kim's complexion to match her daughter," one Twitter user wrote in response to the Interview cover.
"Jackie O turning over in her damn grave right now," another Twitter user commented.
The images did, however, ignite some excitement among some of Kim's fans. "I NEED this magazine!!! Best shoot everr!!!!!!" read one tweet.
"F**KING LEGEND!" another fan wrote.
Kim is interviewed by writer and transgender rights activist Janet Mock for the publication, and opens up about what it's like to raise a biracial daughter.
"I’m very conscious of it," she notes. "Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter -- that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?' And we get to talk about it."
Kim notes that it's also a topic of conversation with their extended family members. "We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time," she says of sister Kourtney Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter.
In addition to opening up about motherhood, Kim is quick to defend her work ethic. "You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don’t work hard," she insists. "I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t act. But I am not lazy."
While Kim was very open to talking about her famous family, she has yet to comment on Taylor Swift's new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," which many fans believe is in response to the singer's feud with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her husband.
