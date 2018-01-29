Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Lindsay Lohan's 'Confused' Remark About Her New 'Do

It may be a new year, but Kim Kardashian West hasn't let go of her savage social media remarks!



The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday, clapping back at Lindsay Lohan, who weighed in on her controversial new 'do.



It all started when the mother of three posted a series of pictures of herself rocking beaded "Bo Derek braids," a nod to the model and actress' iconic look in the movie 10. Offended fans were quick to accuse Kim of cultural appropriation, explaining how the hairstyle, which most people refer to as cornrows or Fulani braids, is actually an ancient traditional African style -- not a look created by a white woman.

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian#culturalvulpic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

"BO WEST," Kim captioned one of her pics.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Lindsay was not impressed, simply stating what we imagine everyone else was thinking: "I am confused."



Although Kim's comments section quickly filled up with messages from appalled fans, she couldn't help but notice the remark from the red-headed actress. Naturally, she had to respond.



"You know what's confusing... your sudden foreign accent," Kim wrote, tagging Lindsay in the reply.



She's of course referring to the bizarre, seemingly made-up accent Lindsay debuted at the grand opening of her nightclub, Lohan, in Athens, Greece, in November 2016.



ET spoke with Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan, at the time, who insisted there was "nothing to be concerned about." He said his daughter was simply in the process of learning multiple languages, like French, Arabic and Farsi, and has a habit of bouncing between them.



"Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee!" he joked. "I will tell you this, she's spoken other languages on the phone with me -- languages I don't understand. I'll be on the phone with her and I'll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she's with."



Her mother, Dina Lohan, echoed Michael's statements, telling ET, "I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures."



"Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it," she added. "She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on. Lindsay has a very high IQ and is very intelligent and can pick up on any language in a minute. She has that gift. She is a worldly person who has so many talents and so much to offer, and that's what makes her so special and so beautiful."



Hear more in the video below!



