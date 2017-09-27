Kim Kardashian Continues to Speak Out Against Reports About Her Family Amid Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy News

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old spoke out against reports that claimed she "didn't respond well at first" to the news that her 20-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, was expecting.

She also criticized The Sun after the publication claimed that Caitlyn Jenner's rep said that the former Olympian knew of her daughter's pregnancy "some time ago."

"And speaking of fake stories," Kim tweeted. "The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone."

Khloe Kardashian has also been generating baby news of her own after it was announced on Tuesday that she too is expecting. The 33-year-old reality star is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.