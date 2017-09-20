Kim Kardashian Credits Her Marriage and Children to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Fame
Kim Kardashian West can't imagine how different her life would be if her family had not decided to star in their own reality show all those years ago.
The 36-year-old TV personality joined her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, for an interview with Today's Megyn Kelly, which aired on Wednesday morning. The family candidly reflected on a decade of being on television, with Kim admitting that it greatly changed the trajectory of her life.
"Even my worst experiences, I feel like have taught me so much," the mother of two admitted. "I don't think if I was doing what I would be doing now I would've met my husband [Kanye West]. I wouldn't have my babies [North and Saint West]."
Kim added, "We've traveled the world. I don't think we ever would've been to the places that we've been to."
Ultimately, Kim believes that Keeping Up With the Kardashianas has been a good thing for her family and viewers of the reality series. "I think we've honestly, through our show, we've shown so much more positive things, she noted. "Even from Kendall and Kylie's dad (Caitlyn Jenner) transitioning and people not knowing how to handle that and how to deal with that."
That being said, Kim is aware that there are still people out there who only want to focus on some aspects of their lives. "(The detractors) only want to focus on, 'Oh, they're superficial. Oh, they're wearing makeup. Oh, they're this.'"
Kris insisted that critics of her family make up a "very small percentage" of people.
As for when the Kardashian-Jenner women plan on stopping the show, the 61-year-old momager confessed that they don't plan on doing the series forever.
"I think that it's going to come to an end sooner or later," she said. "It's something that we've enjoyed doing together as a family for so long. And it's been such a blessing that I think we would have the best home movies ever of life and have some really amazing memories."
In celebration of KUWTK's 10-year anniversary, the reality stars recreated the show's season one opening sequence, but two people were noticeably absent.
Nevertheless, it's pretty entertaining! Check it out: