Kim Kardashian Credits Her Marriage and Children to 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Fame

Ultimately, Kim believes that Keeping Up With the Kardashianas has been a good thing for her family and viewers of the reality series. "I think we've honestly, through our show, we've shown so much more positive things, she noted. "Even from Kendall and Kylie's dad (Caitlyn Jenner) transitioning and people not knowing how to handle that and how to deal with that."

That being said, Kim is aware that there are still people out there who only want to focus on some aspects of their lives. "(The detractors) only want to focus on, 'Oh, they're superficial. Oh, they're wearing makeup. Oh, they're this.'"

Kris insisted that critics of her family make up a "very small percentage" of people.