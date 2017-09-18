Kim Kardashian Does Not See Herself Posing Naked in 10 Years: 'I Don't Know What Age the Cutoff Is'
Fans get a super close-up look at Kim Kardashian West in Allure magazine.
The 36-year-old reality star is featured on the cover of the publication's October "Best of Beauty" issue, and while she typically poses in high-fashion ensembles or nothing at all, this photo shoot is almost solely made up of tight shots of her face.
Kim -- who attempted to "break the internet" in 2014 with naked photos of herself in Paper magazine -- admits that she sometimes wonders if there's an age limit to posing nude.
“I’m like, 'I’m going to tone it down,'" she confesses. "But then I’m like, 'Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years. So, I might as well.'"
Kim adds, "I don’t know what the age cutoff is [for posing naked].”
PHOTO: Kim Kardashian Shares Nude Photo Of Herself Climbing a Tree
Following in the footsteps of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, Kim recently launched her own line of makeup, KKW Beauty, and shares her love for getting all dolled up. "I’ve been sitting in a makeup chair every day for practically 10 years," she notes. "I fell in love with makeup and how it can transform you and make you feel good about yourself.”
Kim is such a fan of makeup, she quips that she might make a whole career out of it once her daughter, North, is all grown up.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Sports Low-Cut Bodysuit -- and Manages to Make Denim Bermuda Shorts Look Sexy!
When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, Kim exclaims, "A makeup artist. Maybe I’ll be North’s makeup artist!"
"I’m really happy doing exactly what I’m doing, honestly," she continues. "I’ve never been happier in my work life than right now."
ET spoke exclusively with Kim about her beauty collection, and how she wants her and husband Kanye West's work ethic to rub off on their children.
"I hope that they find their own motivation -- no matter what that is, no matter what they want to do in life," she said. "I hope that they work really hard. I think they have good examples."
Here's more of our chat with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star: