Kim Kardashian Does Not See Herself Posing Naked in 10 Years: 'I Don't Know What Age the Cutoff Is'

Kim -- who attempted to "break the internet" in 2014 with naked photos of herself in Paper magazine -- admits that she sometimes wonders if there's an age limit to posing nude.

“I’m like, 'I’m going to tone it down,'" she confesses. "But then I’m like, 'Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years. So, I might as well.'"

Kim adds, "I don’t know what the age cutoff is [for posing naked].”