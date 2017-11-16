Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Baby Shower

In an exclusive interview with ET, Kim opened up about her surrogacy experience so far, and confessed that it has been difficult at times.

"You know, it is really different," she confided. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."