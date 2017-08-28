Kim Kardashian Fills in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live,' Guest Co-Hosts With Ryan Seacrest
Kim Kardashian West was a natural when she took on the role of co-host on Monday morning.
The 36-year-old reality star joined Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan and guest-hosted the daytime talk show in place of Kelly Ripa, who is out on vacation. Per usual, Kim dazzled in a sparkling, figure-hugging, mid-calf dress that she paired with simple gold necklaces, strapped heels and long black hair.
While she appeared on Live the morning after Taylor Swift debuted her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," Kim made no mention of her frenemy, as the episode was pre-taped.
The mother of two did open up about her famous family, and was quite candid when asked if she and husband Kanye West ever sleep in separate beds. "Not intentionally," she responded, noting that they have an "almost too big" bed that allows to then to "have our space."
Kim also joked about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick sleeping in different rooms when they were a couple.
As for the media frenzy that often surrounds Kim, she told Ryan that only about "10 percent" of what is reported is true about her. "If I lived that life, it'd be very exciting," she quipped.
Kim also offered an update on her estranged relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, saying that she hopes that it's "just a phase," as they are family.
Meeanwhile, Ryan didn't miss an opportunity to snap a photo with the selfie queen and assured Ripa that they were holding it down while she was away. "@kimkardashian guest co-hosting @livekellyandryan!" he captioned the selfie. "Your confetti wand is in good hands, @kellyripa."
After having a chat with Ryan at the top of the show, Kim debuted her interviewing skills with former Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane and American Idol alum Kelly Pickler.
Prior to co-hosting Live, Kim spoke exclusively to ET in June about her work ethic that she hopes to pass down to her daughter North and son Saint.
"I have learned from seeing both of my parents work really hard and I think our kids will see," she said. "Kanye and I work really hard and I hope that is motivating for them to find their own path. Not to pressure, but to definitely have our rules is the best that you can do."
Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with Kim: