Kim Kardashian Fills in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live,' Guest Co-Hosts With Ryan Seacrest

Kim Kardashian West was a natural when she took on the role of co-host on Monday morning.

The 36-year-old reality star joined Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan and guest-hosted the daytime talk show in place of Kelly Ripa, who is out on vacation. Per usual, Kim dazzled in a sparkling, figure-hugging, mid-calf dress that she paired with simple gold necklaces, strapped heels and long black hair.

While she appeared on Live the morning after Taylor Swift debuted her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," Kim made no mention of her frenemy, as the episode was pre-taped.