Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body on Remote Birthday Getaway Trip to Utah
Kim Kardashian is keeping things low-key at 37! The mother of two celebrated her birthday on a luxurious getaway trip to the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah.
On Sunday the reality star took to Instagram Stories to share some fun details from the mini-vacation. First she posted a shot of her birthday pancakes covered in berries.
She then proved that she deserves a cheat day or two, sharing several Boomerang clips of her killer reflection in a tiny black bikini.
The birthday girl was still rocking her platinum blonde locks, flipping her ponytail around in one clip.
She also posted several pics of her panoramic views of the desert mountains out west.
RELATED: Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Send Sweet Birthday Wishes to Kim Kardashian
“Most relaxing bday trip! #Amangiri,” she captioned one photo.
And even while out of town, Kim still got plenty of birthday love from her friends and fans. She shared videos of numerous birthday bouquets, cookies with her photos on them, and even a personalized and signed copy of Hillary Clinton’s book, What Happened.
“For Kim with best wishes always, Hillary,” the former Secretary of State wrote in the book.
While enjoying her trip, Kim still took the time to watch Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her fans on Twitter.
WATCH: 'KUWTK': Scott Disick Admits He's Been 'Out of Control' in the Past, Kourtney Kardashian Moves On
“I love seeing @chrissyteigen on the show tonight!” she tweeted of her supermodel pal.
For more from KUWTK, watch the clip below!