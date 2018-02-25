Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About the Perks of Fame: 'Material Things Don't Make Me Happy Anymore'

This is how Kim Kardashian West does business casual.

The 37-year-old reality star suited up for the Create & Cultivate women's conference in Los Angeles on Saturday night in an oversized black blazer and trousers. Kim paired the cleavage-baring look with crisp white mules and minimal accessories, aside from a black headband that held back her sleek blonde locks.

Kim Kardashian West at Create & Cultivate Los Angeles conference in the Simon G. Jewelry Green Room.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, along with Chrissy Teigen and Lauren Conrad, was honored at the event which celebrates creative, forward-thinking female entrepreneurs.

During her keynote interview with close pal Allison Statter, Kim revealed her likes and dislikes when it comes to being in the spotlight.

What she loves most about fame? "The free s**t. Free trips, free planes, free everything! I do love to share. When I get free stuff, I give it to literally everyone -- family, friends."

She added that she definitely prefers the free trips over anything else, saying, "Material things don't make me happy anymore, but experiences do. For my birthday, my husband [Kanye West] took me away to Utah to this hotel for two days, and we slept the entire time. I think that was so much fun, and everyone just mentally needs to take a break."

As for her dislikes about being a celeb, she replied, "When I just look like s**t and want to go outside and eat a churro and not have anyone up my a**."

The mother of three added that she's wanted to be on reality television since first seeing MTV's Real World in the early 1990s.

"I was obsessed," she said. "Something in my soul -- I know this sounds cheesy -- but I just wanted to be on a reality show."

Kim also dished on life at home with a family, describing three kids as a real "game changer."

"I am really cautious when I am at home with my phone and being super present with my kids," she said of her children, 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 1-month-old Chicago.

As for Kanye, she described him as "incredible," and divulged a few details about their relationship early on.

"My husband is so amazing, he just builds me up and motivates me," she said. "First day I ever slept at Kanye's house -- I won't say the date because then I'll get in trouble -- like years and years and years ago. He put the heat on, he slept with the heat on and I think he had socks on."

This isn't the first time Kim stepped out in the vintage Tom Ford for Gucci blazer -- she wore the look similarly (sans a shirt) back in November at LACMA's Art+Film Gala, this time wearing the jacket unbuttoned with black strappy stilettos.

For more of Kim's stunning, yet racy looks, check out the photo gallery below.

