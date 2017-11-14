Kim Kardashian Gets Candid on Surrogacy Experience: It's 'So Much Harder' (Exclusive)

"I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that," Kim admits. "So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."

Of course, Kim is grateful that she is able to welcome another child.

"I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to do this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this," she shares. "But it is still a process that you need to digest. Even the fact that it is happening -- and you do forget sometimes -- because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, 'Oh my God I am going to freak out because I'm not ready and I'm not prepared,' but it'll just all come into place."

As for how her kids are taking the news of getting another sibling, she says North couldn't be more ecstatic.

"They are excited," Kim says. "I mean, I don't know if they don't feel it as much because they don't see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds. But, we do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited. I think my son, I don't know how he is going to react because he doesn't get it yet, but my daughter is really excited."

Kim clearly has plenty going on in both her personal life and her career. Aside from her new fragrance's release on Wednesday, Kim also recently shot the cover of WWD, and also launched the app ScreenShop, which allows fans to screenshot looks they like and shop for similar styles online. Kim is obviously passionate about her business, as well as constantly putting out the most innovative products.

"My team's kind of like, you know, I think you should just take some time off and just focus on beauty, and I had this app that I've been working on, a fashion work for over a year," she says about her latest venture. "And I just know when I see something and when I like it, and when I want to be involved and help reinvent it and figure it out. So, I think I put pressure on myself ... I love that that energy in my life. I like always being busy. When I'm not busy, that's when I start to get uncomfortable."