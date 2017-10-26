News

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free During Beverly Hills Workout -- See the Pic!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍

Kim Kardashian West is au naturel. 

The 37-year-old reality star was photographed makeup-free outside a gym in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday. 

Kardashian West appeared to be caught by surprise as she sat on the curb sporting a white tank top, gray sweatpants and colorful sneakers. 

X17_Kim_Kardashian_Naturel_102517_02
Photo: X17

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, hasn't been shy about showing off her toned physique -- which doesn't come easy.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Flaunts Bikini Body on Remote Birthday Getaway Trip to Utah

Kardashian West frequently Snapchats her intense workouts, and in the new issue of W Magazine, opens up about one of her favorite weight-loss tricks: waist trainers. 

"Wear a girdle or waist trainer! I wore them a lot after I had my babies," she said. "I will even work out in them when I want to slim my waist out.”

See more on Kardashian West in the video below. 

Related Gallery