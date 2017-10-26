Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free During Beverly Hills Workout -- See the Pic!
Kim Kardashian West is au naturel.
The 37-year-old reality star was photographed makeup-free outside a gym in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday.
Kardashian West appeared to be caught by surprise as she sat on the curb sporting a white tank top, gray sweatpants and colorful sneakers.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, hasn't been shy about showing off her toned physique -- which doesn't come easy.
Kardashian West frequently Snapchats her intense workouts, and in the new issue of W Magazine, opens up about one of her favorite weight-loss tricks: waist trainers.
"Wear a girdle or waist trainer! I wore them a lot after I had my babies," she said. "I will even work out in them when I want to slim my waist out.”
