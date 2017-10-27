Kim Kardashian Has ‘Armenian Style’ Birthday Dinner With Kanye West and Her Family: Pics!
There’s nothing like a birthday dinner with your famous family! Kim Kardashian turned 37 last week, but the reality star continued her celebrations on Thursday night at the Carousel Restaurant in Los Angeles.
Kim was joined by her husband, Kanye West, her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, her momager, Kris Jenner, pal Jonathan Cheban, and several others for the intimate family dinner.
The birthday girl sported a white mini-dress with a black blazer over top and wore her platinum blonde locks in a high ponytail. Her hubby went casual in a jean jacket and black jeans for his rare appearance out.
Kim was presented with a white cake covered in flower icing that had a candy photo of her from her new fragrance campaign on it. Her guests sang along to a special birthday song.
“Armenian style! Oh yes! That’s so cute,” Kim said on Snapchat.
Kourtney was seen leaving the festivities with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima while rocking a loose white sweater dress and thigh-high blush boots.
For her actual birthday, Kim spent a weekend at a resort in Utah, enjoying the remote holiday. For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below!