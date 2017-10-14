Kim Kardashian Has 'Mommy & Son Day' With Saint -- See the Sweet Pic!
Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her son!
The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet pic of her and 1-year-old Saint in honor of their "Mommy & son" day.
Kardashian, who will be appearing at the One Voice: Somos Live telethon for disaster relief on Saturday, is currently in San Francisco with sisters Kourtney and Khloe.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Struggles With Her Confidence on 'KUWTK' -- Watch!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories early Saturday morning to share pics and videos from her midnight tour of Alcatraz.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Absolutely Loses It During Mexican Vacation Over An Unflattering Bikini Pic
In a video on her website this week, Kardashian admitted that North and Saint still have a sibling rivalry.
"Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous," she explained. "She needs to still get it together and warm up and, like, be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope, like, a week ago."
"She’s not, like, harmful. She’s not, like, hurting him or anything," she added. "She just doesn't want boys in her room."
See more in the video below.