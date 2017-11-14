Kim Kardashian on How the Aftermath of Her Robbery Inspired Her New Crystal Gardenia Fragrance (Exclusive)
There’s more to Kim Kardashian West’s newest fragrance, KKW Crystal Gardenia, than meets the eye! The 37-year-old reality star and businesswoman is launching her new scent Wednesday, and this time it’s personal.
“After my whole Paris situation over a year ago, all my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals,” Kim told ET’s Keltie Knight in an exclusive interview. “I wasn't really into them. I didn't know much about them. Enough people brought them over that I love the shape, I loved holding it, and I felt like, ‘OK, this is it. I want something that I feel like calms me, is healing...’ And I wanted the bottle, especially the smaller one.”
The mother of two wanted the crystal-shaped bottles to bring her fans a similar calm.
“It felt so pure to me, and I just loved the properties of the rose quartz and citrine brings happiness, and it just meant so much to me to look into what crystals mean and their healing properties.”
The fragrance is representative of what’s important to Kim right now.
“I thought my favorite things -- the things that are the most precious to me right now -- and what's important in life is to be totally calm and safe and feel like I'm going through this healing process,” she explained. “And [I thought] I'm going to bring that into the first project that I'm working on, and that was the first project that I was working on at the time.”
Since her horrific October 2016 robbery, Kim has been healing and prioritizing her life.
“I think everything in life happens for a reason, even if it's really traumatic,” she said. “I learn from it, I grow from it, and I'm a better person because of it, and I'm doing totally fine. “
This new scent marks Kim’s eighth fragrance, and for it, she wanted to go back to her favorite things.
“Kim Kardashian smells like white florals. My favorite scent ever -- gardenias,” she explained. “For my new partnership and my new fragrance coming out I wanted it to be like back to my basics, so my favorite out of all of my seven is my first one, my signature fragrance. Just that white floral scent, I still wear it today.”
The social media maven isn’t afraid to get hands- on with her brands.
“I torture them because I am in the laboratory,” she dished on KKW Crystal Gardenia’s creation. “And they'll give me like a dozen, and I'm like, ‘It's still not right.’ So I love that.”
One person who is also heavily involved with the fragrance selection is Kim’s husband, Kanye West.
“It does matter,” she said of her rapper hubby’s opinion. “He's very specific on scent.”
Noting that the couple decided to share one big bathroom instead of “his” and “hers” to “talk and collaborate,” she added that she was trying out a sample in the bathroom when her husband took notice.
“He walked by me in the bathroom and was like, ‘What is that? I don't like that.’ And I was like, ‘This is one I was debating between and this is the one I wasn't liking.’ And he confirmed it,” she said. “He said, ‘You know what, I really always want to smell your fragrance because if this is the one and I don't like it, it'll be a problem.’”
Kim also likes to work with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. And though the 20-year-old has a makeup empire of her own, Kim insists that the two don’t clash when it comes to their companies.
“We're not really competitive, and it’s crazy ‘cause we're in the same business, but I think we have really different products,” Kim said of the Kylie Cosmetics creator. “Even if we have a product that could be similar, we always talk it through. We always share our schedule with each other. We make sure that our products are really different. We really work at that together... I learned so much from her. I really do.”
With a reality show, makeup line, new fragrance, and third child on the way, you’d think Kim has enough on her plate. But she also launched the app ScreenShop, which allows fans to screenshot looks they like and shop for similar styles online.
“I loved screenshotting,” Kim said. “I follow a couple accounts on Instagram like one is called ‘90s Anxiety,’ one is called ‘Virgo Mood’ and they have the coolest throwback pics from the ‘90s and I love screenshotting old looks and seeing what comes up.”
Crystal Gardenia costs $60 for 75ml and $35 for 30ml and is available at KKWfragrance.com and in store at Violet Grey.
