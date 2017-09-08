Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Platinum Locks, Rocks Sexy Cutout Dress: Pics!
Silver hair, don’t care! Kim Kardashian is keeping up her platinum locks up. The 36-year-old reality star was spotted out in NYC sporting her new ‘do while on her way to a book launch party for Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot.
She showed off her toned framed in a revealing black cutout dress, flashing her chiseled abs.
“I’m just not missing my dark hair yet,” she captioned a throwback photo on Instagram of her brunette locks.
Kardashian posed nude while climbing a tree for Mert & Marcus' edgy photography book and recently shared the racy snap on her social. Other stars in attendance at the party included Nicki Minaj and Naomi Campbell, whom Kardashian caught up with on Snapchat.
Earlier this week, the Selfish author opened up about her decision to drastic dye her real hair on her website.
“I’ve been talking about going blonde again for a long time, and I’m so happy I did! I know a lot of people initially thought I was wearing a wig, but it’s my real hair,” Kardashian wrote. “My amazing stylist, Chris Appleton, dyed my hair and got it to the most perfect platinum, silvery-white color.”
It’s been a big week for Kardsahian. Several reports have surfaced that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby girl via surrogate.
