Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington & More Stars Go Glam at LACMA Art+Film Gala -- Pics!

By Liz Calvario‍
Kim and Kris Jenner at LACMA Art+Film Gala
Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood’s A-lister’s pulled all the stops at LACMA’s 2017 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Kerry Washington and more stars from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries reunited at the 7th annual event, presented by Gucci, to honor artist Mark Bradford and George Lucas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed some skin by going braless and wearing an over-sized black blazer and trousers. Kardashian was accompanied by mom Kris Jenner, who looked comfy chic in all black.

Kim and Kris Jenner at LACMA Art+Film Gala
Photo: Getty Images

Dressed to impress, Kerry Washington stunned in a black and green lace gown. Jared Leto looked regal in a black suit and cape with red flowers.

Kerry Washington LACMA Art+Film
Photo: Getty Images
Jared Leto LACMA Art+Film
Photo: Getty Images

Salma Hayek wowed in a blue sequin Gucci gown and posed with husband François-Henri Pinault on the red carpet. Zoe Saldana and hubby Marco Perego were also another couple who turned heads upon arrival.

Salma Hayek LACMA
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana Marco LACMA Event
Photo: Getty Images

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked elegant in a blue spaghetti-strap gown with bows and Behati Prinsloo showed off her adorable baby bump in a green silk mini-dress.

Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Behati Prinslo LACMA
Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson looked ethereal in a pink low-cut, long-sleeve ensemble with silver beading. Naomi Campbell was striking in a one-shoulder yellow gown and Jane Fonda kept things classy in a black lace dress with green and pink detailing.

Dakota Johnson LACMA
Photo: Getty Images
Naomi Campbell LACMA
Photo: Getty Images
Jane Fonda LACMA
Photo: Getty Images

