Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington & More Stars Go Glam at LACMA Art+Film Gala -- Pics!
Hollywood’s A-lister’s pulled all the stops at LACMA’s 2017 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Kerry Washington and more stars from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries reunited at the 7th annual event, presented by Gucci, to honor artist Mark Bradford and George Lucas.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed some skin by going braless and wearing an over-sized black blazer and trousers. Kardashian was accompanied by mom Kris Jenner, who looked comfy chic in all black.
MORE: Kim K Talks Kanye West, Justin Bieber, O.J. Simpson & More With JLaw: Top 5 Moments!
Dressed to impress, Kerry Washington stunned in a black and green lace gown. Jared Leto looked regal in a black suit and cape with red flowers.
MORE: Jared Leto Says Working With Harrison Ford in 'Blade Runner 2049' Was 'Intense,' Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting
Salma Hayek wowed in a blue sequin Gucci gown and posed with husband François-Henri Pinault on the red carpet. Zoe Saldana and hubby Marco Perego were also another couple who turned heads upon arrival.
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked elegant in a blue spaghetti-strap gown with bows and Behati Prinsloo showed off her adorable baby bump in a green silk mini-dress.
RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump in Sexy Leopard Print Dress
Dakota Johnson looked ethereal in a pink low-cut, long-sleeve ensemble with silver beading. Naomi Campbell was striking in a one-shoulder yellow gown and Jane Fonda kept things classy in a black lace dress with green and pink detailing.
RELATED: Best Dressed Stars of the Week: Millie Bobby Brown, Mila Kunis & More
For more fashion-forward stars from this past week, watch below.