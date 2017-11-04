Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington & More Stars Go Glam at LACMA Art+Film Gala -- Pics!

Hollywood’s A-lister’s pulled all the stops at LACMA’s 2017 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.



Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Kerry Washington and more stars from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries reunited at the 7th annual event, presented by Gucci, to honor artist Mark Bradford and George Lucas.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed some skin by going braless and wearing an over-sized black blazer and trousers. Kardashian was accompanied by mom Kris Jenner, who looked comfy chic in all black.