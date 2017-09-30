Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and More Celebs Speak Out Over Trump's Criticism of San Juan Mayor

Hollywood has something to say.

Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, John Legend and more took to social media to speak out against President Donald Trump's Twitter attack against San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Saturday.

In early morning tweets, Trump slammed Cruz after pleading for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria."Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help," he wrote. "They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

"To the people of Puerto Rico: Don't believe the #FakeNews!" Trump added, prompting Kim Kardashian to reply.