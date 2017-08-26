Kim Kardashian, Miranda Lambert and More Stars React to Hurricane Harvey
Hollywood is sending their support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Stars like Kim Kardashian, Miranda Lambert and more stars took to social media after the tropical storm settled over southern Texas on Saturday, causing destruction over the state.
"Praying for everyone who is being affected by hurricane Harvey! Praying everyone is safe 💗," Kardashian wrote, while Lambert also expressed her prayers.
"Thinking of all in the path of #HurricaineHarvey. Stay safe!!" Mandy Moore tweeted on Friday, as the hurricane approached.
