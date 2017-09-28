Kim Kardashian Officially Confirms She's Expecting Baby No. 3 With Kanye West -- Watch!
It's official!
ET learned back in June that Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had hired a surrogate to have baby No. 3, but the 36-year-old reality star has played coy in the media, only just confirming the news on Thursday in the season 14 trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"We're having a baby!" Kim tells her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, over Facetime in the clip.
Watch the preview below.
Congratulations to the growing family!
The married couple -- parents to 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint -- decided on surrogacy for their third child after both of Kim's past pregnancies were plagued with complications and risks to her health.
Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner playpen is about to be crowded! Kim joins her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who are expecting babies of their own -- the first for both of them!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!