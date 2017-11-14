Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Hilarious Interview With Jennifer Lawrence: We Just Winged It (Exclusive)

"I love interviews like that," Kardashian West revealed. "I have never gotten a better response from people that maybe wanted to know those things... They are like, 'These are the types of questions we wanted to hear,' so I loved it."

While Lawrence definitely covered a lot of material, Kardashian West is set to give us much more to talk about as she and her family have signed up for five more years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"That's crazy," the mother of two expressed. "I think I started when I was, like, 27. I mean, it's so much fun. I just think we're definitely a close family, like, more than normal. But having a show where we have to work together, we have to be together, I think it just brings us closer. I'm still having so much fun doing it, so I'm not ready to stop."

Kardashian West joked that her kids, nieces and nephews could have their own spinoff titled Keeping Up With More Kardashians -- but she's not exactly excited about following in Kris Jenner's momager footsteps.