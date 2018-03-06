Kim Kardashian Poses Topless While Eating Ramen Noodles

Kim Kardashian West's latest social media picture is bound to break the internet!

The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday, sharing yet another risqué snapshot of herself.

In the sexy photo, Kim flaunts her freshly dyed bubblegum pink locks while posing topless and eating ramen noodles. Because why not, right?

🍜 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2018 at 9:31am PST

Naturally, the photo rendered a slew of funny comments from fans, like, "ICONIC NOODLE QUEEN," "The only person who can make slurping soup look sexy" and "#Relatable."

The post came one day after the mother of three was spotted out and about at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, for her pal, Marina Acton's, music release party. There, she slayed in a bodyhugging LBD and sparkly heels that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

Hear more on her latest outing (and see the pics!) in the video below.

