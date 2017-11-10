Kim Kardashian Posts Cute New Pic of Son Saint West on a Motorcycle
Future biker? Kim Kardashian shared a sweet new pic of her almost 2-year-old son, Saint, riding a small plastic bike on Thursday.
In the photo, Saint is rocking a pair of sweatpants with “Harley Davidson” printed on the leg. Kardashian, 37, captioned the shot with a motorcycle emoji.
As her little boy grows up, the reality star has been sharing more photos of the cutie on social media.
In October she posted several photos of Saint, including one shot of herself kneeling down to hold her son’s hand.
In addition to enjoying family time, Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, have recently sold their Bel Air mansion for $17.8 million.
