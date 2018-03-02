Kim Kardashian Producing New Celebrity Kids Prank Show Inspired by Her Family Antics

Kim Kardashian has a new project up her sleeve!

The 37-year-old social media mogul and reality star is producing a new celebrity kid prank series, You Kiddin' Me, inspired by her own family antics. The Facebook Watch series, announced on Friday, will have the kids be in charge and telling their celebrity parents telling them what to do.

“I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions?” Kardashian said in a statement. “I’m delighted to be working with the Lionsgate and Facebook teams on this exciting new venture and invite viewers to witness their favorite celebrity parents get pranked when we launch the series on Facebook Watch.”

Additionally, Facebook members will be chosen to participate in pranking their favorite celebrities, with the producers and the celebrity kids crowdsourcing the top prank ideas to be used in the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is mother to three kids -- North, 4; Saint, 2; and Chicago, 2 months old -- with husband Kanye West.

Born via a surrogate, Chicago arrived on Jan. 15, and was named after the rapper's Illinois hometown. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a new pic of baby Chi on her Instagram, applying animal ear and nose filters to the pic.

See more of the couple's new baby girl in the video below.

