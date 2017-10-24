Kim Kardashian Questions Her Assistant's 'Unprofessional' Relationship With Sister Kourtney (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian West is questioning her assistant’s loyalties.

ET has your exclusive first look at this week’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds Kourtney making a confession to her little sis about Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” Kourtney admits. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise.”

Kim scoffs at that comment, and her jaw hangs open as Kourtney reveals more.

“I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve,” Kourtney adds.

Kim admits that Stephanie isn’t getting to do all the things she used to, like styling, but Kim has given her other opportunities, including helping to run her Kimoji app and merchandise line.