Kim Kardashian Ranks Her Family From Best to Worst Dressed on ‘Spill Your Guts of Fill Your Guts’

“Second I’d go for Kris Jenner,” she said of her momager.

She debated between her third and fourth picks, going back and forth between Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. But it was Khloe Kardashian who drew the short straw.

“She’s going to kill me. I’m so sorry,” Kim said of her younger sister.

She also opened up about her husband Kanye West’s most annoying habit, noting, “Oh, this is so easy. He falls asleep everywhere, and it gets really embarrassing -- when we’re in a parent-teacher conference or like a doctor’s appointment or at a meeting that he’s bringing me to to meet fashion designers I’ve never met before. And then he’s snoring at a restaurant. I blame everything on jetlag, even if he hasn’t traveled in a year. I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s so jetlagged.’ I have to cover up for him.”

But the one question Kim couldn’t answer was when Corden asked her about the rumors regarding her sisters Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies. The Selfish author was forced to drink a “sardine smoothie,” spitting it out and calling it, “f**king disgusting.”