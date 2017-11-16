Kim Kardashian Ranks Her Family From Best to Worst Dressed on ‘Spill Your Guts of Fill Your Guts’
Kim Kardashian is an open book… almost! The 37-year-old KKW Beauty entrepreneur visited The Late Late Show on Wednesday where she participated in host James Corden’s gross-out game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”
Kim went first and was presented with the bird saliva. Corden asked her to rank her family members in order of most to least fashionable.
Without hesitating, the reality star named her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner as the best dressed.
MORE: Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3, Says North Is ‘So Excited’
“Second I’d go for Kris Jenner,” she said of her momager.
She debated between her third and fourth picks, going back and forth between Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. But it was Khloe Kardashian who drew the short straw.
“She’s going to kill me. I’m so sorry,” Kim said of her younger sister.
She also opened up about her husband Kanye West’s most annoying habit, noting, “Oh, this is so easy. He falls asleep everywhere, and it gets really embarrassing -- when we’re in a parent-teacher conference or like a doctor’s appointment or at a meeting that he’s bringing me to to meet fashion designers I’ve never met before. And then he’s snoring at a restaurant. I blame everything on jetlag, even if he hasn’t traveled in a year. I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s so jetlagged.’ I have to cover up for him.”
But the one question Kim couldn’t answer was when Corden asked her about the rumors regarding her sisters Khloe and Kylie’s pregnancies. The Selfish author was forced to drink a “sardine smoothie,” spitting it out and calling it, “f**king disgusting.”
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Hilarious Interview With Jennifer Lawrence: We Just Winged It (Exclusive)
Kim explained her family’s approach to rumors during Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one, so for the safety of my life… “ she told DeGeneres. “We just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves.”
For ET’s exclusive interview with Kim Kardashian about baby no. 3, watch the clip below: