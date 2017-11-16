Kim Kardashian Ranks Her Family From Best to Worst Dressed on ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’
Kim Kardashian West is an open book… almost!
The 37-year-old KKW Beauty entrepreneur visited The Late Late Show on Wednesday where she participated in host James Corden’s gross-out game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”
Kim was up first and was presented with bird saliva, and asked by Corden to rank her family members in order of most to least fashionable. Without hesitating, the reality star named her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, as the best dressed.
MORE: Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals Gender of Baby No. 3, Says North Is ‘So Excited’
“Second I’d go for Kris Jenner,” she said of her momager.
The mother of two then debated between her third and fourth picks, going back and forth between Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, it was Khloe Kardashian who drew the short straw.
“She’s going to kill me. I’m so sorry,” she said of her younger sister.
Kim also opened up about husband Kanye West’s most annoying habit. “Oh, this is so easy. He falls asleep everywhere, and it gets really embarrassing," she quipped. "When we’re in a parent-teacher conference or, like, a doctor’s appointment or at a meeting that he’s bringing me to, to meet fashion designers I’ve never met before. Then he’s snoring at a restaurant. I blame everything on jetlag, even if he hasn’t traveled in a year. I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s so jetlagged.’ I have to cover up for him.”
The one question Kim couldn’t answer was regarding rumors that her sisters, Khloe and Kylie, are both pregnant. The Selfish author was forced to drink a “sardine smoothie,” spitting it out and calling it, “f**king disgusting.”
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Hilarious Interview With Jennifer Lawrence: We Just Winged It (Exclusive)
On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim explained her family’s approach to rumors.
“This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one," she said. “We just decided there’s so much that goes on that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves.”
For ET’s exclusive interview with Kim about having a third child via surrogate, watch the clip below: