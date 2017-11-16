Kim Kardashian Ranks Her Family From Best to Worst Dressed on ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’

“Second I’d go for Kris Jenner,” she said of her momager.

The mother of two then debated between her third and fourth picks, going back and forth between Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. However, it was Khloe Kardashian who drew the short straw.

“She’s going to kill me. I’m so sorry,” she said of her younger sister.

Kim also opened up about husband Kanye West’s most annoying habit. “Oh, this is so easy. He falls asleep everywhere, and it gets really embarrassing," she quipped. "When we’re in a parent-teacher conference or, like, a doctor’s appointment or at a meeting that he’s bringing me to, to meet fashion designers I’ve never met before. Then he’s snoring at a restaurant. I blame everything on jetlag, even if he hasn’t traveled in a year. I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s so jetlagged.’ I have to cover up for him.”

The one question Kim couldn’t answer was regarding rumors that her sisters, Khloe and Kylie, are both pregnant. The Selfish author was forced to drink a “sardine smoothie,” spitting it out and calling it, “f**king disgusting.”