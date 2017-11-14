Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West’s ‘Mean Tweet’ About Jimmy Kimmel for Birthday Show

Larry David could hardly contain his laughter while reading one particularly viscous tweet: “’This is going to sound fanstic, but I forgot Jimmy Kimmel’s name so I googled ‘Ugly late night talk show host’ and I go him top link.’”

But it was Kim Kardashian who read the best tweet of all, from her husband, Kanye West.

“JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES… OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P**Y IN YOUR LIFE,” the tweet read.

West feuded with Kimmel back in 2013 after Kimmel mocked one of the rapper’s interviews in a sketch with young children on his show. West ranted against the late night host on Twitter before eventually appearing on the show for a tense interview.

Kim recently visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Lawrence. Watch the clip below to see the best moments!