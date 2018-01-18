Kim Kardashian Reflects on Surrogacy Decision Following Birth of Daughter

Kim Kardashian West is opening up like never before about her and husband Kanye West's decision to have a surrogate carry their third child.

Just days after the couple welcomed their newborn daughter to the family, Kim shared with her app subscribers "the truth" behind her pregnancy decision.

"I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my-- or the baby’s -- health to carry on my own," she begins her blog post.

This is why Kim says she and Kanye turned to an agency, who found them a gestational carrier. "A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term," she explains. "Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s."

Kim adds that she is "so grateful for modern technology" and the woman that carried their baby to term.

"Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time," she continues. "Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Meanwhile on Snapchat, Kim appears to be nesting now that she's a mother of three! The 37-year-old reality star posted several videos and photos of her cooking comfort foods, including macaroni and cheese.

Last fall, Kim admitted to ET that the surrogate experience has been "really different."

"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong," she said. "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

Here's more of our exclusive interview with Kim:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian’s Welcomes Third Child: Here’s How Her Famous Family Celebrated!

Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Third Child

Chrissy Teigen ‘Cannot Wait’ to Meet Kim Kardashian’s Baby Daughter (Exclusive)

Related Gallery