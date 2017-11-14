Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter North Wants to Make YouTube Tutorials -- But Kanye West Isn't Having It

North West may love hamming it up for the camera, but her mom's Snapchats are the most social media exposure she's going to get for now.

In an interview with WWD, Kim Kardashian West revealed that 4-year-old North hopes to follow in her mom's makeup-loving footsteps and take her talents to YouTube.

"The other day, it was so funny. My daughter watches so many YouTube tutorials and videos," Kardashian recalled. "She was unboxing the My Little Pony ColourPop collection, and I thought to myself, 'I wish I was recording this,' because her reaction was so funny."

"And then she did makeup on the My Little Pony that they gave and she said, 'Mom, I want to do a YouTube video,'" she said.